The UK’s opposition Labour Party will move swiftly to end a moratorium on onshore wind and be willing to force the hand of local authorities when it comes to getting renewables projects moving if it wins an election that is likely to take place next year, top officials said.

With the ruling Conservative government absorbed by internal problems and presiding over a deepening economic malaise, the UK business sector is focusing increasingly on policies proposed by the Labour Party, whose leader Keir Starmer today (Monday) fleshed out some of the details underlying his party’s ambitious pledge to remove fossil fuels from the power generation sector by 2030.