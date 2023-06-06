Industrial polluters in Germany could be in line to receive vast subsidies to switch to decarbonising technologies — including those requiring hydrogen, such as green steel made from renewable power — under new Carbon Contracts for Difference (CCfD) plans unveiled by the country's economics and climate ministry.

The proposed CCfD scheme, dubbed 'climate protection contracts' by the ministry on Monday, will have a budget running to the “mid double-digit billion [euro] range”.