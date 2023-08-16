The cabinet of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has approved a solar package with the aim of boosting annual PV additions to 22GW per year by 2026 and reaching a cumulated solar capacity of 215GW by 2030 through easing bureaucracy and rules for solar arrays on farmlands.

That would be up from 7.5GW in new installations last year, which led to a cumulative capacity of 67.4GW in Europe’s largest economy at the end of 2022.

The package now presented is based on a PV strategy launched by economics and climate minister Robert Habeck in May.