Italian oil & gas group Eni is racing to turn nuclear fusion into a viable energy source with an agreement to partner with US-based Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) on projects aimed at speeding commercialisation of the cutting-edge technology.

CFS, a spin-out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has developed and tested high-temperature superconducting magnet technology that it says will “ensure plasma confinement in the magnetic fusion process” and form the basis for a demonstration plant that can produce net energy from fusion.