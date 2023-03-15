The UK accelerated moves to make nuclear power a centrepiece of its energy transition and security strategy, including classing it as "environmentally sustainable" like renewables and launching a competition to run the nation's first small modular reactors (SMRs).

Chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt, Britain's finance minister, in the nation's latest Budget announcement said he will set up a scheme called Great British Nuclear in a bid to get costs down in the sector and get it to a point where it supplies 25% of UK power by 2050.