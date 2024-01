Sofie Olsen Jebsen has been named as the new CEO of Norway’s Fred Olsen Renewables as part of a wider executive reshuffle in the Fred Olsen group.

She succeeds Ivar Brandvold following his decision to retire as CEO and continue as a special advisor.

Sofie Olsen Jebsen previously headed solar and floating wind renewables specialist Fred Olsen 1848, which has named Per Arvid Holth – until now its chief project officer – as its new CEO.