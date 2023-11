A continued expansion of wind and solar power in the Netherlands may be threatened after the victory of far-right and anti-renewables populist Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) in the Dutch general elections.

Wilders after some 94% of votes were counted seems to have won close to a quarter of Dutch votes, which would grant his PVV 37 of the 150 seats in the House of Representatives, the key second chamber, or lower house, of parliament in The Hague.