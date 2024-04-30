A Norwegian floating solar pioneer will help transform Indian reservoirs into green power generators after signing a deal with the state’s national hydropower company.

Ocean Sun has signed a memorandum of understanding with India’s NHPC to explore how to use its floating solar technology in the country.

“We are excited to enter India with such a strong partner,” Ocean Sun CEO Kristian Tørvold told Recharge, adding that the country has “huge growth in floating solar.”

Ocean Sun plans to complete a demonstration project by the end of the year, he said.

A World Bank report last year estimated that India has around 300GW of floating solar potential – but said that less than 350MW of this has been realised to date.

Kick-starting its floating solar industry could help India hit its ambitious target of 500GW renewables by 2030, which a recent BloombergNEF report found the country is set to miss.

NHPC said in a press release on Monday that the agreement with Ocean Sun continues its efforts to promote sustainable development and add more green power capacity.

Ocean Sun’s technology is based on a thin membrane that floats customised PV modules.

This gives benefits not possible with other floating PV systems, claims Ocean Sun, including the lowest material usage of any floating PV system, enabling the lowest overall levelised cost of energy.

Ocean Sun says its tech is also quick and easy to install, has increased efficiency from direct water cooling and reduces logistics costs.

Ocean Sun claimed a world first in 2022 when it deployed an offshore floating PV plant integrated with a wind turbine off the Chinese coast with local development giant SPIC.