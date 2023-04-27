The first-ever floating wind farm in the Arctic Circle could be turning as early as 2026, following the unveiling of an innovative project plan by Norwegian trio Odfjell Oceanwind, Source Galileo Norge and Vår Energi.

The GoliatVind project, a 75MW array to be installed in up-to-400 metres of water northwest of Hammerfest in the Barents Sea, would be wired into the nearby Goliat oil production platform, which is operated by Vår Energi and part state-owned energy giant Equinor.

Some 300GWh a year of electricity could flow from the array, set to be built around 15MW turbines mated to Odfjell’s novel Deepsea Star semisub hulls, and on to shore via an existing power line at the offshore development.