The pieces of the fiendishly complex jigsaw that is EU energy policy began to fall into place this week as the European Commission gave more details of key initiatives designed to speed the bloc’s energy transition, secure independence from unreliable suppliers – chiefly Russia – and underpin domestic production.

The plans were given a qualified welcome by Europe’s renewables industry, with sector body WindEurope warning that the EU Council and Parliament must “keep the balance” of Commission proposals on electricity market design reform or risk sending the wrong signal to investors.