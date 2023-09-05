Limited grid capacity risks throttling Europe’s energy transition, the continent’s top wind and electric power federations – WindEurope and Eurelectric – have warned ahead of a meeting Thursday under the patronage of EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson.

The ‘high-level electricity grid forum’ hosted by the European association for the cooperation of transmission system operators (ENTSO-E) will bring together transmission and distribution system operators and stakeholders to discuss how Europe’s power grids can support the huge expansion of renewable energy.

“Europe is not investing enough in its electricity grids.