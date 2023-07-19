Chinese-made solar photovoltaic (PV) panels are piling up in European warehouses as bullish demand forecasts and China's ability to offer lower prices at a time of volatility suggests that this trend will continue, according to a new study by consultant firm Rystad Energy.

The Rystad research, published today (Wednesday), detected approximately 40GW of direct current (DC) capacity currently in storage, equal to the entire amount installed across the continent in 2022.

The solar panels currently in storage were valued at about €7bn ($7.8bn),