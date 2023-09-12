The EU Parliament has backed a big boost to the bloc’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly backed an increase in the binding target to a 42.5% by the end of the decade, a big increase on the existing 32% goal.

Approval of the expanded goals – which came at the end of a lengthy negotiating process that saw controversies over the role of nuclear – is seen as crucial in helping underpin planned massive expansion of the European renewables sector, which the EU aims to help stimulate through measures similar to those seen across the Atlantic in the US.