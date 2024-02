The European Commission has thrown its weight behind a target of cutting emissions from the bloc by 90% by 2040 in an effort to keep the bloc on track with its existing net zero target for 2050.

Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate Action, told the EU Parliament today (Tuesday) that the Commission is recommending there “should be a 90% cut in emissions” by 2040 compared with 1990 levels.