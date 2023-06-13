The European Union has pledged to invest €2bn ($2.2bn) to support green hydrogen production and energy efficiency in Brazil as part of a wider package of measures aimed at building closer relations with the South American country.

Starting a Latin American tour on Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also told her host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that the EU will also unblock funding to help protect the rainforest.

Both leaders said they wanted to resume efforts to conclude a free trade agreement between the EU and the South American trade bloc Mercosur.