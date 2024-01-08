The European Commission has approved a €2.9bn ($3.2bn) French subsidy plan for supporting investment in green industries under the framework of the EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan.

The French scheme, providing tax credits for investment in green industries, was approved under the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework for state aid, adopted by the Commission in March 2023.

The EU measures were intended to support measures in sectors deemed crucial for accelerating the green transition and reducing fossil fuel dependencies.