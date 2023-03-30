Negotiators of EU governments and the European Parliament have reached a provisional deal to boost the bloc’s renewable energy target to at least 42.5% by 2030 – with an additional indicative top-up that would allow it to reach 45%.

The purpose is to fast-track the deployment of renewable energies in the context of the EU’s REPowerEU plan to become independent from Russian fossil fuels, after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The agreement includes accelerated permitting procedures for renewable projects.

The EU’s previous renewable energy target dating back five years was to achieve 32%.