Elon Musk’s Tesla is planning to deepen its UK power market footprint with the launch of a retail electricity business headed by an executive with “healthy scepticism of the status quo”.

The British debut of Tesla Electric emerged when the EV and power storage behemoth advertised for a UK head of operations for the business.

Tesla Electric is available to Tesla product owners in “selected markets globally”, with a claim that offering “a seamless, simple customer experience will ensure that small scale residential flexibility can be fully utilised to support the transition of the entire electricity grid to 100% renewables”.

The job ad says the business – headed globally by CEO Musk – is looking for “candidates with demonstrated experience in delivering retail energy programmes” along with “a passion for sustainable energy and a healthy scepticism of the status quo in electricity markets”.

Tesla is already active in the UK power sector thanks to its Megapack battery operation, which among other projects delivered the massive 98MW/196MWh Pillswood battery close to the grid connection point for the giant Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.