Egypt has signed deals earmarking more than $40bn of investments for renewable energy and green hydrogen as part of a 10-year development plan for the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The Egyptian government signed seven memorandums of understanding with international developers this week, according to the Egyptian Cabinet's social media pages.

The plan will begin with a a $12bn “pilot programmme” before moving to a $29bn first phase, according to Egypt’s minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed.