Investments in hybrid projects tapping both wind and solar power, will play an important role in coping with looming bottlenecks in grid transmission systems, according to a top executive with Iberian renewables giant EDP Renewables.

As the energy sector moves beyond the headwinds created by Covid-19 and Russia’s war on Ukraine, attention must turn to the perennial problems of grid capacity and permitting delays, Duarte Bello, EDPR’s head of Europe and Latin America told Recharge.