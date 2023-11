EDP Renewables increased its earnings by 12% in the first nine-months of 2023, helped by higher renewables output.

The Portuguese group posted a net profit of €467m ($495m) for July-September, compared with €416m in the same period of 2022.

The company invested €3.4bn in a nine-month period when its installed capacity rose by almost 800MW, taking its portfolio to 15GW worldwide, with another 5.2GW