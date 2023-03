Portugual’s EDPR has earmarked €20bn ($21.19bn) in capital as part of a new four-year business plan that targets a doubling of its wind and solar installed capacity by 2026.

Under the strategy, the Iberian renewables giant hopes to add more than 4GW of renewables per year, totalling 17GW of gross additions until that date.

The focus of the company’s ambitiously rapid expansion will be “core low risk markets” in North America, where it is aiming at 7.4GW in planned additions, Europe with 5.6GW