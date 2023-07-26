Renewables major EDPR reported lower profits and a more modest increase in power generation in the first half of this year, impacted by lower European electricity prices and the effect of the El Nino weather phenomenon on US wind power.

The Madrid-based subsidiary of Portuguese utility EDP added just 500MW to its portfolio of installed capacity to reach 15.2GW at the end of June. This total included 147MW of onshore wind and 321MW of solar technology.

The market where EDPR made the biggest boost in capacity was Poland, with an additional 184MW.