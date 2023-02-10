Duke Energy booked a $1.3bn impairment charge in the fourth quarter on the sale of its commercial renewable energy business that the US utility giant now expects to close later this year, and which has been labelled among the largest ever transactions in the American green power sector.

The division consists of two businesses. The larger one develops, owns, and operates large solar and wind farms that competitively sells electric power to corporations, government entities, and utilities. It also provides related services such as operations and maintenance.