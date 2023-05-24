UK utility SSE – co-developer of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm – unveiled an up to £40bn ($49.5bn) decade-long investment plan in renewable generation and power infrastructure.

SSE, which is leading the build of the 3.6GW Dogger Bank alongside partners Equinor and Vargronn, is already advancing an even larger offshore wind project, the 4.1GW Berwick Bank off Scotland.

The company said strong profits and “increasing visibility over its pipeline” spurred it to boost its capital spending ambitions by around 40%.