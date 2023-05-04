The Senate on Wednesday voted to re-instate tariffs on Chinese branded solar cells and panels from four Southeast Asia countries found to violate US trade laws, provoking dismay from clean energy groups even though President Joe Biden vowed to veto the measure.

The bipartisan resolution repudiates the Biden administration's controversial move last June to pause tariffs for two years to ensure near-term module supply while the US expands domestic manufacturing capacity to help meet a forecast demand boom later this decade.