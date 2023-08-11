A Danish power plant is set to serve as the testing ground for a molten salts-based storage technology that can trap excess energy from the electric grid and use it to heat homes.

Norwegian energy storage provider Kyoto Group announced today that its “Heatcube” concept had passed an initial operation test at the Nordjylland Power Station, a coal-fired combined heat and power plant near the Danish city of Aalborg.

The parties have checked that the circulation of salt, air system and heat-tracing are all running smoothly.