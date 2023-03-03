Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has finalised a deal with Indian developer Viviid Renewables to advance an 1.8GW “onshore wind-focused” portfolio of projects in the latter’s home market.

The “long-term partnership” framework agreement, set up via CIP’s New Markets Fund 1, will kick off with development of two onshore wind arrays with a combined capacity of 500MW, “with additional projects expected to be developed and constructed through successor [CIP] funds”.

“Viviid will contribute projects from its extensive development pipeline to the partnership, as well as deliver key development activities up to final investment decision as well as providing design, engineering, procurement, and construction services,” said the pair in a statement, while CIP “will lead offtake sourcing, general procurement activities and the financing process while leveraging Viviid’s local experience”.