The European Commission’s (EC) failure to finalise rules governing green hydrogen production has led a frustrated legislator to cancel crucial talks on the EU’s flagship renewable energy directive, which could lead to delays in the block's larger renewable energy plan.

Hydrogen: hype, hope and the hard truths around its role in the energy transition
Markus Pieper, the German rapporteur in charge of the talks complained that a key hydrogen-related appendix to the review of the Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II), the Delegated Act (DA), had still not been presented by the EC — meaning that the talks could not go ahead.