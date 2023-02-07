The European Commission’s (EC) failure to finalise rules governing green hydrogen production has led a frustrated legislator to cancel crucial talks on the EU’s flagship renewable energy directive, which could lead to delays in the block's larger renewable energy plan.
Markus Pieper, the German rapporteur in charge of the talks complained that a key hydrogen-related appendix to the review of the Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II), the Delegated Act (DA), had still not been presented by the EC — meaning that the talks could not go ahead.