The renewables industry is facing a major recruitment crisis, with 87% of clean energy professionals ready to leave their jobs – and the oil & gas sector now the “most popular destination” due chiefly to their salary levels, according to a new report from employment specialist Airswift.

Pay is cited as the “biggest driver” of job dissatisfaction for 59% of renewables workers, followed by benefits at 50%, “indicating that soaring fossil fuel salaries and perks are a major draw”, said the authors of the annual Global Energy Talent Index (GETI).