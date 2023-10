Christian Rynning-Tønnesen on Tuesday said he plans to step down from his position as CEO and president at Statkraft, Europe's largest green power producer.

Rynning-Tønnesen has held the position at Statkraft for 14 years and assumed the role when he was 50 years old.

Previous experience in top positions is likely to be a criterion the board will emphasise. Statkraft has also indicated that the company will look for international experience when recruiting its new CEO.