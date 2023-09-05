Sweden’s new climate minister Romina Pourmokhtari shocked the energy world last month. To meet an expected soaring electricity demand, the Nordic country plans to build 10 new nuclear reactors, she announced.

Details were scarce, but the liberal-right government of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had been making noises about nuclear for months. It also replaced the country’s pledge to reach 100% renewable power by 2040 with a target to become 100% fossil-free by that date, which could include nuclear.

And the government is under pressure from the far right.