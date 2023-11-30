Global alignment around a proposed tripling of renewables capacity means the UN climate summit, which begins today in Dubai, has been described by green energy leaders as a “once in a generation” opportunity, but they qualified this with a warning that effective action requires inclusion into a final COP28 agreement with teeth.

The pledge to triple renewables capacity by 2030, formally proposed by COP28 president Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, has reportedly been signed by more than 100 countries and 300 corporate or institutional entities.