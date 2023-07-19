Danish technology developer Floating Power Plant (FPP) is moving ahead with a commercial-scale pilot of an offshore platform combining wind and wave power with hydrogen at a location in the Canary Islands after the project qualified for a grant under a €3.6 billion under a European Union Innovation Fund.

CPP is already partnering multinational offshore engineering contractor TechnipFMC in developing a version of the combined concept for application in the UK North Sea, where the platform will be used to help lower carbon emissions on an oil and gas complex for an as-yet unnamed operator.