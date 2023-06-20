Energy ministers failed to agree on a wider reform of the EU power market, with Polish support for coal and a French desire to subsidise nuclear power at the core of the disagreement.

The EU plans to reform its electricity market design to make power prices less dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices and shield consumers from the type of spikes seen during the Russia-triggered energy crisis last year, as well as to speed up the deployment of renewables.

As in other areas of common energy policy, France defended nuclear power, with energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher according to the Reuters news agency opposing restriction of subsidies for already existing atomic power plants, which she is quoted as saying "endangers the objective of security of supply and of protecting consumers".