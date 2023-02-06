Leading renewables financier Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and developer Amberside Energy (AE) have teamed up to develop 2GW of solar and battery storage projects in the UK.

CIP’s flagship green energy funds will provide the capital for the projects, subject to future investment decisions.

“UK solar and battery storage have become increasingly competitive in recent years and are now some of the most cost-efficient technologies, contributing to enhancing grid flexibility, resilience and increasing the overall security of supply,” CIP partner Radu Gruescu said.