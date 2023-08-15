The renewable energy unit of aluminium producer Norsk Hydro has partnered the state-owned Norwegian Church Endowment (OVF) fund to establish a joint solar power company called Geisli Energi.

The pair aim to develop seven solar projects with a total capacity of 655MW at selected sites in Norway, according to a Norsk Hydro statement.

Hydro Rein will own 49.9% of the new company and will be responsible for project development and construction of the solar power plants.

OVF, one of Norway’s largest and oldest landowners, will keep a 50.1% stake in the new company. The OVF fund owns several properties described as offering good solar conditions located close to industry sites and Norsk Hydro added that the two parties have started work on choosing specific locations for the projects.

The size of the projects will vary from 20MW to potentially 100MW, Norsk Hydro said.

Completion of the solar plants will enable local development and new green power to industry in areas which have had less access to electricity, Norsk Hydro stated.

Tor-Ove Horstad, head of Hydro Rein in Norway commented: “We are looking forward to stepping up Hydro Rein’s solar ambitions in Norway together with OVF.

"The two companies have a proud and long history in Norway, and are now joining together with the ambition of building solid projects in close dialogue with local communities and municipalities."

Hydro Rein's renewable energy portfolio consists of 26 projects under development, with 3GW in construction or operation by 2026.

These projects include six solar projects under development in Sweden and Denmark and participating in the development of two large PV projects in Brazil.

Last month, the company decided to pull out of a consortium with Equinor and RWE that aims to develop an offshore windfarm in the Southern North Sea 2 area in the North Sea, but may continue to invest in the offshore wind sector, according to Reuters.

Norway aims to reach 8 terawatt hours (TWh) of annual solar power production in 2030, equivalent to some 5% of the country's average annual output of around 155TWh.