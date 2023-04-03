China is set to have 3,300GW of solar and wind in place by 2030, smashing by almost three times its own renewable energy goal for the end of the decade, said Goldman Sachs.

The Goldman Sachs Research arm of the global investment giant reckons the Asian economic superpower is set to blow away its existing goal to have 1,200GW of turbines and modules installed, with an expansion so rapid it could help China achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2060.

Together with advances in green hydrogen and a seventy-fold expansion in storage – China will need some 520GW – Goldman Sachs forecasts that the green power expansion could see the nation cut energy imports by 10% by 2030.