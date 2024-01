China's Envision Energy has agreed to deliver 200GWh of green power annually to five global pharmaceuticals companies to help decarbonise healthcare systems.

Envision announced today that it has signed a three-year supply agreement with UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca, Denmark’s Novo Nordisk and the Swiss trio of Novartis, Lonza and Roche.

The deal was announced during the annual World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.