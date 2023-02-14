The competitiveness of renewable energy in the Asia Pacific region worsened last year as equipment, construction costs and interest rates drove up power prices, Wood Mackenzie said.

The levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for utility solar and onshore wind in the region rose 16% and 12% respectively since 2020, latest analysis by the consultancy showed. The trend is expected to reverse this year, although volatility risks including political tensions, trade policy and financing remain.

The average cost of utility solar power in the region has gone up from $78/MWh in 2020 to $91/MWh last year, and it rose from $93/MWh to $104/MWh for onshore wind.