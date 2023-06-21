SSE Renewables is counting on deeper supply chain partnerships to cope with cost pressures and bottlenecks as it lays plans to rapidly move ahead with one of the world's largest planned offshore wind farms, the 4.1GW Berwick Bank in Scotland’s Firth of Forth.

The UK offshore wind developer applied last December for planning consent to build what will be its biggest offshore wind farm so far and expects to get the green light before the end of the year, according to project director Alex Meredith.