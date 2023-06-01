Chinese development giant CGN (China General Nuclear) and local peer Quinto Energy plan to build a 14GW wind and solar mega complex in the interior of the Brazilian state of Bahia with a focus on large-scale green hydrogen production.

CGN Brazil Energy and Quinto, together with state governor Jerônimo Rodrigues, signed a memorandum of understanding on the massive project at a ceremony that also marked the inauguration of CGN’s R$1.15bn ($228m) Tanque Novo wind complex that has a capacity of 180MW.

“We've been in contact with Quinto for a long time, but recently we've been studying some hydrogen and ammonia projects, and we consider it to be one of the most consistent projects we've seen on the market,” CGN Brazil Energy's business development director André Martini said.

“We strongly believe in the project and in the concept being implemented by Quinto Energy.”

Quinto energy didn’t reveal how much of the planned capacity would be in wind and how much in solar power. The company didn’t tell either whether all of its capacity will be geared towards green hydrogen output, or only part of it.

Quinto CEO Rafael Cavalcanti said he sees a great synergy with CGN, who believed in Bahia’s hydrogen production potential.

“Bahia is the future of renewable fuels,” he said. “In its different forms, with a hybrid source of wind and solar energy, interconnected transmission lines, [a] petrochemical complex linked to the Port of Aratu, Bahia will lead the process of green refineries in the world.”