Canada's renewables industry warned that the nation urgently needs to accelerate its clean energy build-out beyond the province of Alberta, which is currently dominating growth but which last year slapped a shock moratorium on new wind and solar project approvals.

Canada’s onshore wind, solar, and energy storage installations grew 11.2% to 2.3GW in 2023 versus a year earlier with the western province of Alberta dominating activity nationwide, according to latest numbers from the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA).