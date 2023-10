“Groundbreaking” geothermal technology that promises limitless green energy from the Earth’s core has secured $130m in funding from the Canadian government, Microsoft and other investors.

A $65m tranche of Canadian government funding for the start-up behind the technology, called Eavor Technologies, came courtesy of a maiden investment from the nation's $10.9bn Canada Growth Fund.

That fund aims to help grow the country’s clean economy “at speed and scale on the path to net-zero.”