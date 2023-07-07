An ambitious plan to harvest metals-rich nodules from the abyssal seafloor of the Pacific Ocean will be in the spotlight next week as the International Seabed Authority (ISA) meets in Kingston, Jamaica to consider long-awaited draft regulations for mining activities on the ocean floor.

The controversial new rules have run into resistance as several of the intergovernmental body’s member states have sought more time to study the environmental effects of seabed mining.

Supporters say they have a compelling argument in favour of mining for deep-sea minerals, insisting that the rare metals are vital to the energy transition and that activities can be carried out on the seafloor with less environmental or social impact than land-based mining.