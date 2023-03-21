The EU faces making a stark choice between delaying its energy transition plans or relying on Chinese turbines unless it comes up with ways to spur a massive increase in European offshore wind production capacity, warned the CEO of global power giant RWE as he lavished praise on the US for its green incentives.

Markus Krebber said without rapid expansion – and given the long lead times of offshore wind – the EU’s own manufacturers would be unable to deliver the turbines and other equipment needed to meet the bloc’s goal to have 165GW turning off its shores by 2030, with lack of capacity set to become a bottleneck for the sector in as soon as two years.