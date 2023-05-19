Mauricio Tolmasquim – one of the driving forces behind Brazil's renewables expansion when he was a top government official – is being tipped to lead a revival of energy transition activity at Petrobras in his new role there.

Of the changes introduced at the Brazilian state-controlled oil company since the turn of the year, perhaps the most significant was the creation of a new director’s position, with a portfolio covering energy transition and sustainability and the choice of Tolmasquim to fill it after his recent retirement from an academic role.