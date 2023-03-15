Lightsource BP – the solar developer 50% owned by the global oil supermajor – claimed it can help kick-start massive solar development in Europe’s largest economy despite “market complexities” as it moved into Germany for the first time.

The UK-based joint venture, which is already active in markets such as France, Spain and Portugal, aims to be developing up to 400MW of PV annually in Germany by the end of the decade.

Germany after Russia’s invasion of Ukraineset colossal solar expansion targets to have 215GW in place in 2030 and 400GW by 2040, up from around 65GW now.