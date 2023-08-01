A combination of lower oil and gas prices, below-par oil trading and weakening refining margins reduced BP’s second-quarter 2023 profit to less than half of that posted in the same period last year, but the UK supermajor moved to sweeten the news by increasing its dividend to 10%.

BP reported an adjusted net profit of $2.59bn in its second quarter earnings report today (Tuesday). Net income was 69% less than in the same quarter last year, when oil and gas prices were soaring to record levels due to the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and it was well below analyst-compiled expectations of $3.5bn,