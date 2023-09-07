BP added further to its growing energy transition team with the hiring of Worley stalwart Eoghan Quinn as VP strategy for renewables and power.

Quinn joins the oil & gas supermajor after almost a decade at Worley, where he was prominent in shaping the global contractor's energy transition strategy, most recently as VP power and new energy.

Quinn said: “This opportunity aligns perfectly with my passion for a global energy transition. I’m looking forward to working alongside industry leaders at BP to make this happen.”

He is the latest in a string of energy transition big-hitters to join BP in recent years, including gas and low carbon energy chief Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath from RWE and offshore wind head Matthias Bausenwein from Orsted.

Quinn joins amid scrutiny of the direction of BP – and all other oil & gas giants – in renewables and the energy transition as they weigh the profits on offer from green projects with those in their core hydrocarbons sectors.

BP CEO Bernard Looney has insisted the group remains committed to its transition agenda, although executives have stressed the focus in offshore wind is squarely on projects that fit with a wider integrated energy strategy.

BP proved it still has major ambitions in offshore wind in Germany’s recent record tender for the sector, where it was the biggest winner.